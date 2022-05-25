Analysts Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its position in Humacyte by 681.4% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 545,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Humacyte by 16.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUMA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 503,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,696. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

