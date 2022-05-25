Analysts Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its position in Humacyte by 681.4% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 545,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Humacyte by 16.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HUMA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 503,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,696. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 20.75.
About Humacyte (Get Rating)
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
