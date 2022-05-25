Analysts Expect Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will announce $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.83. Meta Platforms posted earnings of $3.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $16.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $14.95 on Tuesday, reaching $181.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,324,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,774,137. The company has a market capitalization of $490.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.32. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

