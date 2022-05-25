Analysts Expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.58. Bank of Nova Scotia reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,570,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,964. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.7884 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

