Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deere & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Shares of DE opened at $337.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.10. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $72,809,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

