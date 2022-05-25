Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ: AOSL) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

5/6/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $78.00 to $70.00.

5/6/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $62.00.

4/21/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

4/12/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $65.00.

3/31/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,294. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.