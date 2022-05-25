Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cameco (CCJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) recently:
- 5/12/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/11/2022 – Cameco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Cameco Corporation is one of the world's largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. "
- 5/6/2022 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$43.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00.
- 4/22/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00.
- 4/12/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$40.00 to C$46.00.
- 4/11/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Cameco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.
Shares of CCJ opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
