Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cameco (CCJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) recently:

5/12/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Cameco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/9/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

5/6/2022 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

4/22/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

4/14/2022 – Cameco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

4/12/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

4/11/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Cameco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

Shares of CCJ opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

