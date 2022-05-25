Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 830 ($10.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/23/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.17) price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 840 ($10.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 600 ($7.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 815 ($10.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/17/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/3/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 600 ($7.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/20/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($8.87) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/13/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.17) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 709 ($8.92) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 815 ($10.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/11/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.35) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($8.87) price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of LON EZJ traded up GBX 11.90 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 508.40 ($6.40). The company had a trading volume of 5,372,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 535.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 567.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.89).

Get easyJet plc alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($120,800.30). Insiders bought 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,978 over the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.