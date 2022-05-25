Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/25/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 830 ($10.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/23/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.17) price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 840 ($10.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 600 ($7.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 815 ($10.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/17/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/3/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 600 ($7.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/26/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/20/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($8.87) price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/19/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/13/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.17) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 709 ($8.92) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 815 ($10.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/11/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/31/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.35) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($8.87) price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Shares of LON EZJ traded up GBX 11.90 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 508.40 ($6.40). The company had a trading volume of 5,372,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 535.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 567.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.89).
In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($120,800.30). Insiders bought 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,978 over the last three months.
