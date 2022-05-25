Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: IMBBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2022 – Imperial Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,630 ($20.51) to GBX 1,780 ($22.40).

5/18/2022 – Imperial Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

5/18/2022 – Imperial Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,100 ($26.43) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94).

5/18/2022 – Imperial Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,250 ($28.31).

4/14/2022 – Imperial Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

4/13/2022 – Imperial Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.43) to GBX 2,000 ($25.17).

Shares of IMBBY opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

