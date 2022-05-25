Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Brilliant Earth Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

5/17/2022 – Brilliant Earth Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

5/16/2022 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $10.00.

5/13/2022 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $21.00 to $10.00.

5/13/2022 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $10.00.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Get Brilliant Earth Group Inc alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 85,714 shares of company stock worth $794,300 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.