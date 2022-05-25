Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Grab (GRAB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB):

5/23/2022 – Grab had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $7.50 to $4.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Grab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5.80 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Grab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

5/5/2022 – Grab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

5/3/2022 – Grab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.20 to $5.80.

4/29/2022 – Grab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

4/19/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRAB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,539,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,286,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

