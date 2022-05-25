Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $24.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $24.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $24.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $28.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $28.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $101.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $101.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $120.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $120.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,329.84.

GOOGL opened at $2,119.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,517.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2,697.68. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

