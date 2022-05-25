Analysts Set Expectations for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.32.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $342.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $317.13 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.