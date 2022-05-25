Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 24th (ABSI, AIQUY, ALIT, ANPDF, APLT, ATASY, BBAI, BNR, BWB, CBTX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 24th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alight Inc. is a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Alight Inc., formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF). Roth Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00.

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55).

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $21.00.

