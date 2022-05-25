Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 25th (ASAI, ATEX, AVAL, AVID, BBLN, BBWI, BHLB, BHR, BNPQY, BUD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 25th:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.09) to €66.00 ($70.21).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $85.00.

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.78).

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

