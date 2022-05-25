Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BlackLine (BL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

5/6/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $115.00 to $95.00.

5/6/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00.

5/6/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00.

4/20/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $112.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

4/6/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/31/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/31/2022 – BlackLine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.48. 915,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,584. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $256,113. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

