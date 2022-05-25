Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Couchbase (BASE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) in the last few weeks:
- 5/20/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Couchbase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “
- 5/4/2022 – Couchbase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “
- 4/14/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Couchbase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “
Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
