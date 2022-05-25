Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Couchbase (BASE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Couchbase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

5/4/2022 – Couchbase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

4/14/2022 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Couchbase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

