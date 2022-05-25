Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Endava (DAVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Endava (NYSE: DAVA) recently:
- 5/16/2022 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $120.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $155.00 to $125.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $200.00 to $150.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Endava had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $94.00.
Shares of DAVA opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average of $130.38.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
