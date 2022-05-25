Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $23.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Luminar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

5/6/2022 – Luminar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $24.00.

5/4/2022 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

4/25/2022 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

4/14/2022 – Luminar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Luminar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 475,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,446. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 360,000 shares of company stock worth $3,522,450 and have sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,385,000 after purchasing an additional 304,012 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

