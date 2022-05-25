Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Points.com (PCOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ: PCOM) recently:

5/21/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Points.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Points.com Inc. is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Points.com Inc., formerly known as Points International Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

5/13/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Points.com was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Points.com was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/5/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Points.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,688. Points.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $366.70 million, a PE ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Points.com Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Points.com by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 384,223 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Points.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

