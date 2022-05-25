Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $28.00.

5/10/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

5/5/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/19/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

3/31/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

