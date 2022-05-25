Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD):

5/20/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$102.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00.

5/17/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$103.00 to C$100.00.

5/11/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$111.00 to C$102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00.

4/11/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$103.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$115.00.

Shares of TD stock traded up C$1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$93.51. 995,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,928. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$80.68 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$169.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

