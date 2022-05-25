Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD):
- 5/20/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$102.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00.
- 5/17/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$103.00 to C$100.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$111.00 to C$102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00.
- 4/11/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$103.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$115.00.
Shares of TD stock traded up C$1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$93.51. 995,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,928. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$80.68 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$169.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Recommended Stories
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.