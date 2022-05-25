Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WalkMe (WKME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME):

5/25/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $14.00.

5/10/2022 – WalkMe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

5/4/2022 – WalkMe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

4/28/2022 – WalkMe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

4/27/2022 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – WalkMe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

4/9/2022 – WalkMe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Shares of WKME stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. 625,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,604. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. WalkMe Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $736,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

