Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AudioCodes (AUDC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC):
- 5/23/2022 – AudioCodes had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $24.00.
- 5/20/2022 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/12/2022 – AudioCodes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/9/2022 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “
- 5/3/2022 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
- 4/26/2022 – AudioCodes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – AudioCodes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “
- 3/31/2022 – AudioCodes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
AUDC opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $705.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.
