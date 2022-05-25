Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/19/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/17/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price target on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($21.39) to GBX 1,850 ($23.28). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,790 ($22.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/27/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/25/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,740 ($21.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/22/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/20/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/19/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,740 ($21.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/13/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,740 ($21.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/11/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($21.08) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,790 ($22.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/7/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/1/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,740 ($21.90) price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($21.08) price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($21.39) price target on the stock.
Shares of GSK traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,774.40 ($22.33). The stock had a trading volume of 6,071,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,785,221. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,727.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,637.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.86). The firm has a market cap of £89.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.