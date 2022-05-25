Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shawcor (SCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shawcor (TSE: SCL) in the last few weeks:
- 5/16/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Shawcor was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Shawcor was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.75.
- 5/16/2022 – Shawcor was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.00.
- 5/15/2022 – Shawcor was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
Shares of SCL stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.27. 137,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
