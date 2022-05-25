Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shawcor (SCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shawcor (TSE: SCL) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Shawcor was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.00.

5/16/2022 – Shawcor was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.75.

5/16/2022 – Shawcor was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.00.

5/15/2022 – Shawcor was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of SCL stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.27. 137,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

