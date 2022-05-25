Analyzing AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and The Competition

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AST SpaceMobile
|$12.40 million
|-$18.97 million
|-12.08
|AST SpaceMobile Competitors
|$3.40 billion
|$368.64 million
|1.61
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AST SpaceMobile and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AST SpaceMobile
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|AST SpaceMobile Competitors
|245
|693
|746
|36
|2.33
AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.76%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 55.49%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s peers have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AST SpaceMobile
|-214.60%
|-20.08%
|-15.34%
|AST SpaceMobile Competitors
|-91.76%
|-63.80%
|-12.73%
Summary
AST SpaceMobile peers beat AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
