Analyzing Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A Benefitfocus -12.48% N/A -3.36%

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Benefitfocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 8.44 -$3.00 million N/A N/A Benefitfocus $263.10 million 1.10 -$32.17 million ($1.17) -7.30

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benefitfocus.

Risk & Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -2.89, suggesting that its share price is 389% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iveda Solutions and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefitfocus 1 1 0 0 1.50

Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats Benefitfocus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution. In addition, it offers AI intelligent video search, smart utility, smart sensors, gateways, trackers, and IoT platforms. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

