Analyzing Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pop Culture Group alerts:

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Bowlero’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 0.96 $4.27 million N/A N/A Bowlero $205.19 million 1.61 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pop Culture Group and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowlero has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.96%. Given Bowlero’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Bowlero N/A -13.95% 0.84%

Summary

Bowlero beats Pop Culture Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.