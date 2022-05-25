Analyzing Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Soluna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.10 $179.00 million $3.12 0.38 Soluna $14.35 million 6.73 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 23.25% 11.64% 5.46% Soluna -59.59% -25.03% -18.27%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Soluna on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Soluna (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

