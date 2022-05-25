Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANDR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 85,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,778. Andrea Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

