Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Insider Buys $61,500.00 in Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) insider Jay Venkatesan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,689,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,786.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Venkatesan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jay Venkatesan bought 32,200 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00.

ANGN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 3.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 262.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Angion Biomedica by 302.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 338,220 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angion Biomedica by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

