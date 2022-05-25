Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.