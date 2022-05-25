Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anterix in a research report issued on Sunday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

