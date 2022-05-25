Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. AON reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.32 to $14.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $268.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.94. AON has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.86.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.