Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIRC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,091 shares of company stock worth $201,656. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,330,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,144,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

