Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly Sells 20,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00.

APO traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. 4,193,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,305. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $353,603,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.