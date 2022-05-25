Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Loop Capital

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,276,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,410,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 56,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,625,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 199,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,755,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

