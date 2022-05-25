Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Purchases $183,000.00 in Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,108.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins bought 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.50.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Wes Cummins bought 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02.

APLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

