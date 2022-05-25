APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS APTY traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 5,425,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591,759. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is 0.01.
APT Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
