Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will announce $11.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.09 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $15.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $55.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

