Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.
Shares of RKDA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,010. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.12. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
