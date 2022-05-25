Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

ARCE opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $460.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arco Platform by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 169,447 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Arco Platform by 20.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 546,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 93,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arco Platform by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth about $9,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arco Platform by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

