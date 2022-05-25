Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Arco Platform stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. 7,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,454. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $511.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.38). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 169,447 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $9,025,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 42.5% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 457,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 136,515 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 20.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 546,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 93,633 shares during the period.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

