Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCC. Hovde Group cut their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

