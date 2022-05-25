Argan (NYSE:AGX) Downgraded by TheStreet

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. Argan has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $36,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 219.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

