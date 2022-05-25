Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB) Insider Buys £19,707.50 in Stock

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating) insider Alex Appleton purchased 39,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £19,707.50 ($24,798.67).
Shares of ARB stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.00 million and a PE ratio of 239.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. Argo Blockchain plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 202 ($2.54).
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
