Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 85.9% in May

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 40,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.92. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.39 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 million and a PE ratio of 0.25.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
