Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 85.9% in May

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 40,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.92. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.39 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 million and a PE ratio of 0.25.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.