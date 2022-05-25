Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 343,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,918. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $252,862.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 122,918 shares of company stock worth $759,154 and sold 70,293 shares worth $423,016. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $16,026,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $11,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

