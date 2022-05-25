Arik Hill Acquires 26,315 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) insider Arik Hill purchased 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $39,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTRK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 201,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTRK. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ontrak by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ontrak by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

