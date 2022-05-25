Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth $94,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Arko in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.
About Arko (Get Rating)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
